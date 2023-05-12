Virginia Bollinger
Buy Now

September 22, 1937 - February 28, 2023

MONONA, WI - Virginia E. "Ginger" Bollinger, age 85, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Sept. 22, 1937, in Bell Center, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Myrtle (Brockway) Martin.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Bollinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.