Oct. 27 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Oct. 24-31: Ghostly Grove Tour
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department is holding its annual Ghostly Grove home decorating contest this fall. Families and businesses have decorated their houses, and will keep their lights on nightly from 6-9p.m. from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31. The public can vote on their favorite home decorations until Oct. 31. Voting can be done through a survey link shared on social media and the village website. Winners will be announced Nov. 1, and the top three houses will earn gift cards. A map of the participating homes can be found on the village website.
Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween craft event
Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation will host a crafting event on Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. at 210 Progress Drive Suite 2. Hammer & Stain Madison will lead a Halloween crafting workshop, making a personalized trick or treat tote or spooky signs.
Monona Saturday, Oct. 15-31: Scarecrow Show
There will be a scarecrow contest this fall from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31. Participants will receive one pumpkin, a hay bale and one scarecrow show sign. Participants must then design a scarecrow on your personal lawn, business property or in a display at Winnequah Park. Supply pick-up will be Oct. 8. The winners will be selected through online voting.
Friday, Oct. 28: Halloween Spooktacular
The Monona Parks and Recreation department will hold a super secret egg hunt for Halloween on Oct. 28 at 6:15 p.m. at a secret location. Bring a flashlight and hunt for eggs filled with candy. The location of the egg hunt will be emailed out 24 hours before the event. Following the egg hunt, there will be a spooktacular movie viewing.
Saturday, Oct. 29: Chili Fest
The annual Monona East Side Business Alliance Chili Fest will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway. Participants can sample several types of chili, beverages and concessions also available.
Monday, Oct. 31: Murder Mystery dinner
Buck and Honey’s in Monona is partnering with the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre to put on a three-course murder mystery dinner show on Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 800 W. Broadway. The show will also run Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 3. Reservations required.
Raffles
Madison Monona Lioness Lions Club Meat Raffles continue every Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Tully’s II. Please come and check us out! Our next club meeting is Monday, November 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Tully’s II. Visit us on Facebook or contact Julie at 608.516.2527.
McFarland Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween Parade
There will be a Halloween Parade through McFarland on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Don a costume, meet at the corner of Milwaukee Street at the municipal building, and parade down Milwaukee Street and Bashford to Farwell. The McFarland Band will play, and there will be treats.