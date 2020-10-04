Thank you for running a very informative article about Terry Lyon, the Cottage Grove man running to replace Gary Hebl in the 46th Wisconsin Assembly District seat.
I have met Terry and find him to be a very principled and motivated individual. His goal as a state representative is to work with all sides on the critical issues that we are facing.
Coming out of this pandemic, we need a representative that will get things done. Gary Hebl has been in the seat for way too long and should be willing to work on our behalf, but he is not. His long-running excuse on being ineffective is that it is "not his fault.”
Yes, it is Mr. Hebl.
You have chosen partisan politics over action and we the voters are left unrepresented in the process.
I support Terry Lyon for 46th Assembly District seat, and I hope you will too.
Richard Wood
Town of Cottage Grove
