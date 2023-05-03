After trailing the national average for five years, per-student funding at public colleges and universities in Wisconsin overtook it in 2021.

Yet behind this improvement lies a key distinction between the state’s two- and four-year campuses, and how their funding ranks nationally. Per-student funding for two-year colleges in Wisconsin is among the top 10 states nationally, while four-year campus funding is in the bottom 10.

