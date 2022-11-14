The McFarland football team had 16 players get recognized at 19 different positions on the Rock Valley All-Conference team.

Senior linebacker Paul Morris became the first McFarland player in head coach Paul Ackley’s tenure to receive the conference’s “Defensive Player of the Year” award.

Paul Morris
Senior linebacker Paul Morris chases down the West Bend East quarterback for a sack. Morris was named as the "Defensive Player of the Year" by the Rock Valley Conference. 
Braylan Roder
Junior quarterback Braylan Roder looks downfield against Edgerton. Roder was named to the all-conference first team offense. 
Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre
Senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre runs upfield against Edgerton. Dyer-Ysaguirre was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team offense. 
Andrew Kelley
Junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley turns upfield on a kickoff against West Bend East. Kelley was named to the first team offense. 
Dadon Gillen
Senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen looks to block an Edgerton defender. Gillen was named to the all-conference first team on offense and defense. 
Cade Rux
Senior linebacker Cade Rux chases down the Monroe quarterback. Rux was named to the all-conference first team defense. 
Austin Bindl
Senior defensive lineman Austin Bindl chases down the Monroe quarterback. Bindl was named to the all-conference first team defense. 
Kyle Kussow
Senior linebacker Kyle Kussow races downfield after a catch against Edgerton. Kussow was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team defense. 
Mason Folk
Senior punter Mason Folk hits a punt against Monroe. Folk was named to the first team defense. 
Travis Zadra
Senior running back Travis Zadra takes a handoff against Monroe. Zadra was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. 
