Senior Deven Kulp was named to the first team all-conference at wide receiver and defensive back. On offense, Kulp caught 22 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Kulp intercepted three passes and returned one interception for a touchdown.
Senior Dadon Gillen was named to the first team on offense and defense as a wide receiver and defensive back. On offense, Gillen threw a touchdown pass and caught 26 passes for 476 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Gillen recorded four interceptions and had 41 tackles.
“He does everything for us,” said Ackley. “Defensively, on the back end, he can fill the alley, he can cover centerfield and he could do a ton.”
Senior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin and junior offensive lineman Kaden Westphal were both named to the first team all-conference offense. Dyslin and Westphal helped the Spartans rush for 5.5 yards per attempt.
“They did a phenomenal job of working together,” said Ackley. “Keats was a three-year starter, great leader, captain and just really anchored that line. I was pleased with Kaden, he’s gone through some challenging adversity with injuries, and this was his first year really playing varsity football.”
Senior defensive end Cade Rux was named to the first team defense. Rux recorded 52 tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble. Senior defensive lineman Austin Bindl was named to the first team defense with 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six tackles for a loss.
Senior Kyle Kussow was named to the first team defense at outside linebacker. Kussow recorded 43 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.
Senior Mason Folk was named to the first team defense as a punter. Folk averaged over 30 yards on punts.
Senior defensive back Owen Stelse took second team honors on the defense. Stelse was second on the team with 83 tackles.
Although senior quarterback Cooper Kennedy missed most of the season with an injury, Kennedy was still named as an honorable mention.
“There’s more to what somebody does on the field to be recognized for all-conference,” said Ackley. “He works his tail off in the weight room, gets guys involved in the weight room, he’s organizing summer passing leagues, getting guys up to the stadium, going to camps, going to college visits, the young man just eats and breathes football.”
Senior running back Travis Zadra was named as an honorable mention. Zadra rushed for 429 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore linebacker Luke Rux recorded 55 tackles to earn honorable mention.
McFarland assistant coach Doug Peterson was named as one of the assistant coaches of the year. Peterson, who has been on the McFarland staff since 2010, coaches the inside linebackers, running backs, kick return unit, while also coaching the wrestling and the track and field teams.
“He has a wide range of experiences within our program and also a wide range of experiences within our athletic department that he sees these kids on multiple levels and in multiple sports,” said Ackley. “To me, that’s irreplaceable, and he’s able to connect with these kids.”