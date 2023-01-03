The McFarland Village Board has voted to move forward with a reconstruction project on Paulson Road that will make that street a throughway, despite concerns from residents about traffic impacts on the neighborhood.
The board voted unanimously at its Dec. 13 meeting to approve a project design that includes a full reconstruction of the northern half of the road, including curb and gutter work and the addition of a sidewalk.
Approved plans also include the removal of an access gate halfway down the road. The gate, which divides Paulson Road into a northern section that hits Siggelkow Road and a southern section that connects to Ridge Road, currently prevents through traffic.
Village engineers have said that the gate causes delays and complications for emergency responders and other village services that need access to Paulson Road.
“It is designed and included with the sole purpose of being an impediment, and that’s what first responders encounter,” reads a memo from Village Administrator Matt Schuenke. “We as a staff and a village that provides these services find … those minutes lost unacceptable.”
Paulson Road is the only street in McFarland with such a gate, Schuenke’s memo said.
The village held two public information meetings about the project in August and November2022. According to a collection of responses from village engineers, residents expressed concerns about traffic levels and the addition of sidewalks and parking lanes, not wanting the road to widen into their yards.
In August, 21 Paulson Road residents signed a petition to the city opposing the removal of the gates.
One resident raised concerns that the change would cause drivers to use it as a frontage road rather than a residential one, according to an email exchange included in meeting documents. Paulson Road runs parallel to State Highway 51.
“People will not treat it as a neighborhood road and I am concerned about the speed at which people will drive,” the email reads.
Another homeowner wrote that they had sought out the quiet of a “dead end” street, writing that “we moved to a village, not a city.”
In response, village staff cited a traffic assessment for the project from civil engineering firm CBS Squared, which reported that “the increase (in traffic) would be minimal and likely not realized by local users of the roadway.” The project plans also include median islands and one-side parking lanes, which village officials said would help to slow traffic on the road.
The village is also planning to add turning lanes at the north end of Paulson Road, as residents reported difficulties making turns from or onto Siggelkow Road.
The state Department of Transportation is also in the process of planning a new roundabout nearby on Siggelkow Road to handle entrance and exits from the highway.
McFarland included about $1.4 million in its 2023 budget for the Paulson Road project. With the plans approved, the project will now go to bid before a final price tag is determined and a contractor selected for the work.