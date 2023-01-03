Paulson Road project design plan
Approved village plans for the reconstruction of Paulson Road, which will open the road to through traffic despite resident opposition. Screenshot from village report.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

The McFarland Village Board has voted to move forward with a reconstruction project on Paulson Road that will make that street a throughway, despite concerns from residents about traffic impacts on the neighborhood.

The board voted unanimously at its Dec. 13 meeting to approve a project design that includes a full reconstruction of the northern half of the road, including curb and gutter work and the addition of a sidewalk.

