The McFarland Village Board approved a water access plan for Lewis Park, which would add a new boardwalk and a watercraft launch into Mud Lake and the Yahara River.
The new access point would be directly south of the park’s shelter and parking lot, near the overlook deck that currently provides a view of Mud Lake. The plans include a concrete path to the boardwalk, which will extend to a viewing platform and a launch point for kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.
The plans, developed by design consultant Parkitecture, were approved unanimously at the board’s Jan. 24 meeting. The board will consider funding the upgrades during the five-year capital planning process that kicks off this summer.
Parkitecture estimated that construction would cost about $274,000.
“It’s a little bit more expensive than we thought initially, but a good project nonetheless,” village administrator Matt Schuenke said.
McFarland’s Parks and Recreation Committee reviewed two concepts for the plans, the other of which would have placed the access point further east and included adding additional parking spaces. Trustee TJ Jerke said the committee decided to recommend the final option because it made use of pre-existing infrastructure near the park shelter.
“We’re trying to offer more lake access opportunity and space,” Jerke, who chairs the village’s Parks and Recreation Committee, said.
Another part of that effort is the redesign of the McDaniel Park to add a sand beach and a water filtration system. At its Feb. 14 meeting, the village board approved that project’s final designs and began seeking construction bids.
The McDaniel Park project is a partnership between the village and Dane County, which has helped to install similar water filters at other beaches in the area. It is expected to cost McFarland $250,000, while the county will contribute between $75,000 and $100,000.
Also at its Feb. 14 meeting, the board approved a contract with Parisi Construction of Verona to build the new skatepark at William McFarland Park. The total cost of that project is estimated at $645,000, including Parisi’s work as well as construction administration, installation of security cameras and contingency funds.
Village officials have said they hope for the skatepark to be open by the end of the school year.