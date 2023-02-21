Lewis Park improvements

Map of approved plans for water access improvements to Lewis Park from a village report.

The McFarland Village Board approved a water access plan for Lewis Park, which would add a new boardwalk and a watercraft launch into Mud Lake and the Yahara River.

The new access point would be directly south of the park’s shelter and parking lot, near the overlook deck that currently provides a view of Mud Lake. The plans include a concrete path to the boardwalk, which will extend to a viewing platform and a launch point for kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.

