A draft floor plan for a one-story McFarland Community Center, including space for library programming, senior outreach, and an indoor basketball and volleyball court. Screenshot from consultant report.
A draft floor plan for a one-story McFarland Community Center, including space for library programming, senior outreach, and an indoor basketball and volleyball court. Screenshot from consultant report.
McFarland trustees this month got their first look at conceptual plans for a proposed municipal campus that would renovate and expand the current village hall to add new community spaces.
Trustees at a Feb. 14 meeting saw two draft floor plans to revamp the municipal center. Both include removing the section of Milwaukee Street that divides village hall from the public library, creating a unified space.
McFarland leaders have hoped for an update to the municipal center for as long as 20 years, Village President Caroyln Clow said. The project is moving forward now as the village completes construction of its new Public Safety Center which will house police, fire, EMS and municipal court services, freeing up space in the village hall for community programming.
Though the project is far from finalized, Clow voiced her excitement at seeing first renderings of a potential new space.
“There’s an actual building that says ‘McFarland Community Center,’ at least on paper, in front of us,” she said. “Holy heck.”
The two plans vary primarily in their scope. The first lays out a one-story building with limited structural additions and a reorganization of village operations; the other would add a second floor and about 7,000 square feet of additional programming space for future use as the village grows.
In addition to village board chambers and hubs for village administration, communication and community development staff, both plans envision spaces for library programming, a youth center, senior outreach, a mezzanine with recreational space, a kitchen, expanded parking lots, outdoor gathering space and an indoor volleyball/basketball court in the former apparatus bay for public safety vehicles.
The one-story plan includes the addition of a second public entrance to the municipal center. The two-story plan includes a rooftop green space for community garden projects. Both versions envision a solar panel array on the building’s roof.
The village will need to choose a concept and develop more detailed plans before it knows exactly what the project would cost.
In its strategic planning, the village has presumed an estimated cost of $13 million, most of which would be borrowed. It would come on the heels of the $22.5 million Public Safety Center, set to be completed late this spring.
“The current capital improvement plan does have an allocation already built into it for this project,” Schuenke said. “Whether that’s enough or not, that’s part of what we have to do to figure out what the plan is and what it costs.”
Trustees stressed that the plans were drafts and changes would be needed before choosing one or the other.
The primary goal of the meeting was to offer feedback to consultants Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) and Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) on the placement and space needs of different village and community programs. Trustees had met with EUA and SEH in October 2022 to discuss what they hoped the floor plans would include, and consultants returned with the present layouts.
“These plans are drafts, they’re very much conceptual in nature,” Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said. “We’re looking for feedback about what we do and do not like about them. It’s meant to be a summary of what’s needed and what fits.”
Reviewing the floor plans, some trustees questioned the placement of elements like administrative offices. The plans in their current form place administrative staff in a far corner of the building for the one-story design. The two-story design places administration on the second floor, though it also includes a possible reception area of uncertain use near the entrance.
“Accessibility of government is what you’re talking about there,” Village Clerk Cassandra Suettinger said. “It’s always easier if government is on the first floor.”
Trustees are expecting to consider discussions on the plans in their meetings next month, Clow said. Staff hopes to finalize plans in March before beginning design and bidding, which would take about a year.
If the project is approved, construction would likely be complete “no later than the end of 2025 or early 2026,” the memo reads.