“After the first couple of games, we started to play more as a team,” said McFarland senior linebacker Paul Morris. “Everybody has been understanding their job more, knowing their role and if everyone does their job, things turn out well for us.”
Returning a large number of seniors at key positions, expectations were high to start the season for the Spartans. Opening the season with two losses, both in one-possession games to two state-ranked teams, showed improvement the Spartans were making from the 2021 season.
The next week however, the Spartans were shutout at home to the number one team in Division 3, the Monroe Cheesemakers. Worse, the Spartans lost senior starting quarterback Cooper Kennedy for the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered in the loss.
Junior quarterback Braylan Roder took over at quarterback, guiding the Spartans through the rest of the Rock Valley Conference schedule. With Kennedy serving as his quarterback coach, Roder played exceptionally well in the final six games, tossing 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions and passing for over 1,000 yards.
While Roder handled the quarterback duties, the rest of the Spartans picked up their play around him.
The Spartans rushing attack, featuring senior running backs Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and Travis Zadra, packed a 1-2 punch. The pair rushed behind an offensive line that almost churned out 1,000 rushing yards and scored 19 touchdowns between the two.
With defenses keying on stopping the run, the McFarland passing game has flourished during the last six games.
“Our pass game has been opening up with a lot of our running game,” said McFarland senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen. “Brandon and Travis are doing a good job of running the ball, which opens up a lot of plays on the back end for us receivers and tight ends.”
Gillen has caught five touchdown passes in the last six games. It's not just Gillen that Roder is keying on, the junior quarterback has also thrown three touchdown passes to junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley, and two each to senior wide receivers Kyle Kussow and Deven Kulp.
The defense has also done its job during the winning streak. After giving up 104 points in its first three games, the McFarland defense clamped down and has only allowed 16 points in its last six games.
“We have a strong team this year, so we can make a run,” said Morris, who leads the team in tackles.
With a complete team effort in the last six games, the Spartans (6-3) finished second in the Rock Valley Conference and qualified for the playoffs, drawing West Bend East (7-2) in the first round.
“We just say this is the next game on the schedule, so we’re lucky to get it,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “We want to do the best we can, but we’re not going to prepare any differently.”
West Bend East relies heavily on running the ball, rushing for over 2,000 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns. Their featured running back, Colton Kress, has rushed for 1,234 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“They’re kind of a ground and pound offense, so we have to be ready to be physical up front, but they’ve done a nice job of running the ball so far,” said Ackley.
West Bend East also features a nice defense, which has only given up more than 20 points twice this season.
Unlike the Spartans, West Bend East did not qualify for the playoffs last season after finishing with a record of 2-7.
The Spartans, meanwhile, return many players from the 2021 postseason, which saw McFarland give Greendale, the number one team in Division 3, a battle before eventually losing 17-7.
“Last year, we were surprised because they were a one-seed and we were an eight-seed,” said Gillen. “We were like “we can play with these guys” once we scored our first touchdown to go up 7-0, so we just need the confidence to go in there, and think we can play with any team.”