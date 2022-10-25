The Madison City Council voted this month to rezone a portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course, taking one step in a long process toward converting the space into a landfill and sustainability campus operated by Dane County.
The parcel, spanning 231 acres near the intersection of State Highway 12-18 and County Highway AB, was rezoned from a parks and recreation area to an industrial one at the council’s Oct. 11 meeting.
Dane County has been planning the transition as the Rodefeld Landfill, located across Highway 12 from the new site, is nearing capacity. Construction on the new landfill would not begin until 2028, pending various inspections, feasibility reports and other preparations by the county.
Final transfer of the rezoned property from Madison to the county is expected to take place before the end of the year, according to a city memo.
The planned sustainability campus is intended to divert certain materials from ending up in the landfill, such as organics and mattresses, as well as house recycling and reuse programs. Dane County accepts over 290,000 tons of waste each year to its current landfill, according to a county presentation.
Space amounting to about 25 acres of the campus is planned for recycling infrastructure or buildings for local sustainability businesses.
The project has met with concern from some of McFarland’s residents, as the village’s east side is near the proposed site of the new landfill. Many lawns in those neighborhoods sport yard signs from the community group Neighbors for a Better Landfill, which opposes the current plans.
Detractors cite concerns about health and environmental impacts, as well as the smell.
In May, McFarland President Carolyn Clow said that the village had requested to join local negotiations when they begin and had requested other municipalities join it.
“I feel like our community is saying as a municipality they want us to be asking for this on their behalf,” Clow said at the time. “It’s on everyone’s behalf in our community.”