Village leaders toured the construction site for McFarland’s new public safety center last week, receiving updates from project leaders as the building continues to take shape despite months-long delays for a key electrical component.
The $22 million, 58,000 square-foot building located at the corner of Holscher Road and Broadhead Street will house the village’s fire, EMS and police services as well as its clerk and municipal court. It will also be carbon-neutral, with its own geothermal heating system and solar panels. The project is now set for completion in March or April of next year.
On a walkthrough of the site, village representatives and contractors were beginning to visualize the final building. Fire and rescue chief Chris Dennis pointed out spaces that would become sleeping quarters, cleaning stations and training areas for firefighters and paramedics. Police chief Aaron Chapin showed the location of bullet-resistant windows and secure doors leading to evidence and interrogation rooms. Municipal judge Rändi Othrow chided colleagues for standing on her “desk.”
“Last time I toured there were no walls really yet, they were still looking to pour concrete,” said village trustee TJ Jerke. “It’s a dramatic shift to see it like this now.”
Contractors had originally aimed to finish construction in mid-December, but have been powerless in the face of supply chain issues. The switchgear—essential electrical equipment that converts and distributes power throughout the building—meant for installation in October will likely not arrive on-site until March.
“It is very hard to come by right now for anyone who’s looking right now, not just us,” village administrator Matt Schuenke said.
The delay means that the building will be put on a temporary power and heating system from November through March, to protect the site from low temperatures. The center’s geothermal and solar power systems can not be turned on until the switchgear is installed.
In the switchgear’s absence, substantial construction on the building is scheduled to be completed in January, said Bronson Duhr, a project supervisor for builders JP Cullen.
About 90% of the building’s metal roofing has been placed, and concrete will be poured in the court and commons areas of the building within the week, according to a presentation at the village board’s Sept. 13 meeting from Jordan Schulz of Huffman Facilities Development, the village’s contracted project manager. Concrete has been poured in the police and fire and rescue areas already.
At the same meeting, the village board also approved $102,000 in additional costs for the project, related to the building’s electrical cabinet and other miscellaneous construction changes.
With that change, the village has now used just over half of its budgeted $1 million for contingency funds. Village administrator Matt Schuenke said he did not think the project would overshoot that budget.