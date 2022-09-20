9-17-wknd-07.jpg
Buy Now

City officials and contractors toured the construction site for the new public safety center, set to open next spring.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Village leaders toured the construction site for McFarland’s new public safety center last week, receiving updates from project leaders as the building continues to take shape despite months-long delays for a key electrical component.

The $22 million, 58,000 square-foot building located at the corner of Holscher Road and Broadhead Street will house the village’s fire, EMS and police services as well as its clerk and municipal court. It will also be carbon-neutral, with its own geothermal heating system and solar panels. The project is now set for completion in March or April of next year. 

McFarland Public Safety Center Construction

A look inside the construction site for McFarland's new Public Safety Center, set to open next spring, as village officials toured the space with contractors.

1 of 13
Village Board plans for big investments in public spaces

Tags