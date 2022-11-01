McFarland is moving forward with plans to transform McDaniel Park’s shoreline into a top-tier swimming beach with a sand beach and water filtration system.
At a meeting last week, the village board voted unanimously to seek design services and draft an agreement with Dane County that will guide the process. The village is aiming for the beach to be open by June 1, 2023.
“I’m really excited about this project for many reasons,” Trustee TJ Jerke wrote in an email. “Particularly the partnership with Dane County and providing the Village with a great sandy beach and improved water quality.”
The filtration system for the beach would be supplied to McFarland by the county. It consists of a curtain, encompassing a swimming area of approximately 9,500 square feet, and a filtration system that cleans water contained by the curtain. The Clean Beach Treatment System, as it is called, has already been installed at three Dane County parks.
Dane County would also help the village get a permit from the state Department of Natural Resources, necessary for any alteration to lake shorelines like the creation of a sand beach.
For the village’s part, it will pay for a concrete structure that will house the filtration system and all piping for transporting water to and from that system. The village will also pay to replace the current pea gravel at the beach with sand.
The project was slated for completion next year in McFarland’s five-year capital improvement plan, finalized in August. The village projected a total project cost of $250,000, with $75,000 to $100,000 being paid by the county.
“This is wonderful and I’m super excited about it,” village board member Hillary Brandt said. “I just want to go on record saying this is a great idea.”
Next steps will be to finalize the agreement language with Dane County and contracting for design work on beach and filter infrastructure. The next village board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McFarland Municipal Center.