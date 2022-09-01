Sept. 1 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, Sept. 1: Grand opening
Kozy Nuk, a new restaurant located at 214 W. Cottage Grove Road in Cottage Grove, will hold a grand opening on Sept. 1 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10: Dusty Road
Dusty Road will perform at 1855 Saloon and Grill, 218 S. Main Street, on Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10: Girls Rock Camp open mic
Girls Rock Camp Madison will hold an open mic and reunion hangout at Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with performances from young talented area musicians, and the Beth Kille band.
Sunday, Sept. 11: Best Practice
Best Practice will perform at Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway, on Sept. 11 at 12 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11: Budget friendly plant sale
Doundrins Distilling is holding its monthly budget-friendly plant sale on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 300 Progress Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors will sell dozens of varieties of houseplants, cuttings and accessories.
Monona
Thursday, Sept. 1: Sounds of Summer concert series
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Concessions by Below Deck Concession Stand and Buck & Honey’s. The Ramble will perform.
Saturday, Sept. 3: Rockin Brews Marathon
Runners will race through Monona on Saturday, Sept. 3 as part of the Rockin Brews Marathon, a race with courses including full and half marathon, relays, a 5k run and a 13.1 mile walk. The race combines running, beer and live music, and has a finish line festival at Winnequah Park 5301 Healy Lane from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festival includes beer and food, live music by Bad Habitz and family activities.
Sunday, Sept. 4: Farmers Market
The weekly Monona Farmers Market will be run again this Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ahuska Park on Broadway.
Sunday, Sept. 4: Music on the lake
Fringe Field will perform at the East Side Club on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m., 3735 Monona Drive.
Monday, Sept. 5: Acoustic duo
Acoustic duo Donny and Trish will perform on the rooftop of the Breakwater Monona, 6308 Metropolitan Lane from 2-5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. Nuggernaut will perform at 4511 Winnequah Road.
Saturday, Sept. 10: Monona Walk and Eat
The Dairyland Walkers, a local walking club, will hold a group walk on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. beginning at Monona City Hall, 5211 Schulter Road. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. and after the walk folks will gather at Tully’s II at 6401 Monona Drive for breakfast.
McFarland
Thursday, Sept. 1: Water quality session
Doug Soldat of the UW-Madison Department of Social Science will hold a presentation at the E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland to educate on water quality preservation, and how lawn management techniques impact water quality.
Tuesday, Sept. 6: Conservancies guided field tour
The village of McFarland is hosting free field tours in nature conservancies in the village. Tours will be led by professional ecologists from Resource Environmental Solutions and the village, and will focus on ecology principals, conservation and identifying plant species. The next tour will run on Sept. 6 at Grandview Conservancy.
Friday, Sept. 9: Madison Area Herpetological Society meeting
The Madison Area Herpetological Society, a group devoted to educating around reptiles and amphibians, will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street in McFarland, with a guest speaker from the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.
Saturday, Sept. 10: Open house at American Legion
American Legion Post 534 will host an open house on Sept. 10 from 1-4 p.m. to show off the newly remodeled post building at 5411 Burma Road. There will also be military vehicles, firetrucks and police vehicles for families to check out, along with a climbing wall, concessions and other activities.
Saturday Sept. 10: Sound Decision performance
McFarland American Legion Post 534, 5411 Burma Road, will host live music on Sept. 10 from 6-9 p.m. Sound Decision, a cover band performing music from the 1960s to 1990s, will perform. $5 cover to enter, proceeds benefit a fundraiser for Lindy Drudge’s fight against breast cancer.
Madison Friday, Sept. 2: Jaws on Monona Bay
Brittingham Boats is hosting an outdoor movie night on the water on Sept. 2 at 7:40 p.m. at 701 Brittingham Place on Lake Monona. The facility will screen the movie “Jaws” on an inflatable screen over the waters of Lake Monona, and participants can watch the movie from kayak, boat or paddleboard.
Sunday, Sept. 4: Mad City Ski Show
The last ski show of the Mad-City Ski Team will be Sunday Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. on Lake Monona, 410 S. Blair Street at Law Park. The event has a “Fright Night” theme, Halloween costumes welcome.