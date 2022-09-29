Sept. 29 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove Thursday, Sept. 29: Plein air painting
Dane County Plein Air Painters, a local group devoted to the art of open-air painting, will be holding a painting gathering on Thursday, Sept. 29 beginning at 4 p.m. at McCarthy Park in Cottage Grove off County Road TT and County Highway N.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Pints for Pups
There will be a fundraiser for Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin at Doundrins Distilling on Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at 300 Progress Drive. There will be adoptable dogs, raffles and drinks to benefit the program.
Thursday, Oct. 6: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will hold its bi-monthly farmers market on Oct. 6 from 3:30-6 p.m. at 406 W. Cottage Grove Road.
Thursday, Oct. 6: Paint and Sip
There will be a Halloween-themed paint and sip class at Oakstone, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at 304 Commerce Parkway. Participants will paint a witch scene.
Sunday, Oct. 9: Spooky Story Time
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library will hold a Spooky story time on Oct. 9 from 5-6 p.m. at the Glacial Drumlin School Garden, 801 Damascus Trail. Cottage Grove teachers Nichole Suchomel and Lisa Sutter will read fall-themed books, and kids will be able to explore the candle-lit garden. There will also be several family activities. Pre-registration is required.
Sunday, Oct. 9: Movie Night
Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church is holding a free movie night on Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at 229 N. Main Street, screening the Disney movie “Coco” with popcorn and costumes.
Saturday, Oct. 15: Craft market
Olde Town Coffee House will hold a craft market on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 218 S. Main Street. There will be a vendor fair with several area vendors selling handmade items.
Monona Saturday, Oct. 1: Scarecrow Show registration
There will be a scarecrow contest this fall from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31 in Monona, and the deadline to register for the contest is Saturday, Oct. 1. Participants will receive one pumpkin, a hay bale and one scarecrow show sign. Participants must then design a scarecrow on your personal lawn, business property or in a display at Winnequah Park. Supply pick-up will be Oct. 8. The winners will be selected through online voting.
Sunday, Oct. 9: Let’s Dance!
There will be a live music and dancing event benefitting the Monona Senior Center on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. The event includes live music from Marcy and the Highlights, door prizes and refreshments. RSVP By Oct. 5.
Sunday, Oct. 9: Farmers Market
The weekly farmers market at Ahuska Park on W. Broadway will continue on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15: Raffles
The Madison Monona Lioness Lions Club has a Meat Raffle at Tully’s II in Monona at 3 p.m. on Saturday. On October 15 instead of a Meat Raffle the club is holding a money raffle party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit their scholarship fund. Tickets are $30 and only 200 are sold. Please find us on Facebook or contact Julie at 608-516-2527.
McFarland Thursday, Sept. 29: Farmers Market
The weekly farmers market in McFarland will continue on Sept. 29 from 2-6 p.m. at the McFarland Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51. Vendors will sell homemade crafts, baked goods, produce, meats, flowers and plants, jams and jellies and more.
Saturday, Oct. 8: Oktoberfest
The McFarland American Legion Post 534 will host an Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 8 from 1-5 p.m. at the legion at 4911 Burma Road. The event will feature German food, drinks, a bouncy house and polka music performed by the Mike Schneider Duo. Free to enter.