McFarland Skate Park plans
Plans for a new skatepark at William McFarland Park, designed consultants Parkitecture. Courtesy of Village of McFarland.

The overhaul of William McFarland Park is making strides as the village board approved plans for a redesigned skatepark, just a week after opening new pickleball courts to the public.

The skatepark designs, still in need of final design work and approval for construction, represent an important step towards replacing an aging facility.

