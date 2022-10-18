The overhaul of William McFarland Park is making strides as the village board approved plans for a redesigned skatepark, just a week after opening new pickleball courts to the public.
The skatepark designs, still in need of final design work and approval for construction, represent an important step towards replacing an aging facility.
“It will be a great feature and asset if we put it in there,” trustee TJ Jerke said at the Oct. 11 meeting, where the plans were approved.
The design, developed by contractors Parkitecture, features an open bowl and quarterpipe banks in addition to rails and ‘street-style’ elements like a hipped bank. Cost estimates put the project’s price tag, if approved for construction, at $380,000. A village memo on the plans says that $50,000 of that cost is expected to be fundraised within the community.
In the meantime, eight new pickleball courts are already being used at William McFarland Park, after officially opening on Oct. 7. Both the courts and the skatepark are part of a master plan for the park that will eventually see new softball and baseball diamonds, a basketball court, bocce fields, a second parking lot and a potential aquatics facility.
Blake Theisen, a Parkitecture representative, held two public meetings in June and August to gather input from McFarland skaters on what they hoped to see in a redesigned park. The first of those meetings drew more than 40 participants.
Among the skateparks supporters is 11-year-old Brixton Hipenbecker, whose letter to the village Parks and Recreation Department was included in a Parkitecture report with the plans.
“The current skatepark is totally beat up and clearly wasn’t designed by actual skateboarders,” Hipenbecker wrote. “If we had a new skatepark, I would ride my bike to it every day. I would bring my friends with me and have fun at the new skatepark.”
Before the new skatepark can be built, the village needs to hire contractors to flesh out specific designs to implement the approved plan.
“The design engineer will be given the plan and asked to create a design for construction,” Village Administrator Matt Schuenke wrote in an email. “There might be some nuances to it that are slightly different but more or less that’s what is to be built.”
The village hopes to receive final designs in January or February of next year and complete construction the following August.