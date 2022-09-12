Sophomore Paxton Nygaard (18:15.1) scored 31st, and junior Brock Spiegel (18:33.4) took 39th. Junior Westin Fisher (18:44.6) finished 47th. Senior Joseph Stoddard of Mount Horeb won the boys race in 15:46.9.
For the girls, freshman Hannah Kirch (21:41.9) led the Spartans with a 36th-place finish. Junior Elise Freeman (22:27.7) finished 54th, and senior Maya Thompson (23:10.0) ran 69th overall.
Junior Emily Sprang (25:43.7) scored 103rd, while junior Annika Cheadle (28:03.2) took 109th. Sophomore Ellie Robinson of Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the girls 5,000-meter race in 18:55.3.
The McFarland boys and girls cross country teams both ran in a rescheduled race at Verona after the original invitational was canceled due to rain. At the make-up meet on Tuesday, September 6, the boys and girls teams both came in second place.
Girls team scores — Madison West 74, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 84, Waunakee 85, New Glarus/Monticello 119, Monroe 157, DeForest 174, Mount Horeb 175, Sun Prairie East 188, Sauk Prairie 229, Madison Edgewood 250, Baraboo 265, Wisconsin Dells 353, McFarland 357, Madison La Follette 370, Prairie du Chien 413, Lodi 452, Reedsburg 459.
Boys team scores — Madison West 37, Madison La Follette 92, McFarland 130, Sun Prairie East 144, DeForest 154, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 217, Mount Horeb 219, Monroe 222, Waunakee 235, Baraboo 279, Wisconsin Dells 304, Richland Center/Ithaca 305, Lodi 317, Madison Edgewood 322, New Glarus/Monticello 340, Reedsburg Area 396, Sauk Prairie 452, Prairie du Chien 526, River Valley 351.