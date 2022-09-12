Two McFarland cross country runners finished in the top ten at the River Valley Blackhawk Invite as the boys team finished third and the girls took 13th on Saturday, September 10.

McFarland cross country returns many all-conference runners from last season

Sophomore Spencer Alf finished third overall in the boys 5,000-meter race with a time of 16 minutes and 8.5 seconds. Sophomore Isaac Ewing ran 10th with a time of 16:52.90.

McFarland boys track and field first at conference, girls second
Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre both score two touchdowns; McFarland football earns first win of the season over Jefferson
Noah Punzel hits walk-off single as Muskies split doubleheader against Footville

Tags