“When our guys on the perimeter are forcing tough shots, we expect guys like Aidan and Dadon to hit the boards and rebound and they did that tonight,” said McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt. “Stoughton had some decent size on the inside, and our guys on the inside kept battling.”
Chislom made four 3’s to score 22 points and collected 14 rebounds. Chislom also contributed five assists.
Gillen was the other Spartan to reach double figures with 13 points. Gillen also grabbed 11 rebounds and added six assists.
Senior Kyle Kussow and junior Kaden Meinholdt each added six points, while junior Andrew Kelley contributed four points.
Kussow’s biggest contribution came on defense, holding Stoughton’s Ty Fernholz to 15 points. Fernholz, who was averaging 21 points per game, had scored 36 points against Mount Horeb in their regional final.
“Kyle knows that he’s not going to hold guys scoreless, but he’s going to do everything he can to make life miserable for the other team’s best player,” said Meinholdt. “He’s just our bulldog, he’ll do anything for this team and we’re just grateful that he’s on our side.”
McFarland advances to the sectional final where it will look to qualify for state for the first time since 1974. The Spartans (24-3) will face Whitnall (23-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Elkhorn Area High School with the winner advancing to the state tournament.