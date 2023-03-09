The McFarland boys basketball team has found its recipe for success.

Dadon Gillen records a double-double; four McFarland boys basketball players reach double figures in a win against Mount Horeb

Tough defense, strong 3-point shooting and relentless rebounding has powered the Spartans to a conference and regional title.

Andrew Kelley makes six 3's; Spartan barrage from 3 gives McFarland boys basketball its first regional title since 2014
McFarland boys basketball clinches Rock Valley Conference title with win over Beloit Turner
Trevon Chislom selected to All-WIAC First Team
Aidan Chislom records a double-double; Dadon Gillen scores 24; McFarland boys basketball gets conference win over Edgerton
Seniors shine in McFarland boys basketball win over Big Foot
Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sports

