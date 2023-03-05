When Monona Grove and McFarland face each other, chances are it's going to be a good game.

Like the girls basketball game earlier this week, the Division 2 Regional Championship held at McFarland High School on Saturday, March 4 also came down to the final shot.

Deven Kulp
Senior Deven Kulp raises the Division 2 regional plaque after McFarland defeated Monona Grove 74-72 on Saturday, March 4 at McFarland High School in the regional championship. 
Jeff Meinholdt
McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt cuts down the net after winning the regional championship. 
Kyle Kussow
Senior Kyle Kussow attempts a 3-pointer against Monona Grove on Saturday, March 4. Kussow scored 11 points in the 74-72 win. 
Andrew Kelley
Junior Andrew Kelley attempts a 3-pointer in a McFarland 74-72 win over Monona Grove in the regional championship. Kelley made six 3's in the win to score 24 points. 
McFarland bench
The McFarland bench celebrates after a made 3-pointer. 
Evan Dean
Senior Evan Dean cuts down a piece of the net after the regional championship. 
McFarland crowd
The McFarland crowd celebrates during a McFarland scoring run. 
Dadon Gillen
Senior Dadon Gillen goes up for a basket against Monona Grove. 

