Like the girls game, McFarland got the better of Monona Grove as the Spartans earned a 74-72 win, giving McFarland its first regional championship since 2014.
“The last time we won a regional title, this place was rocking then and tonight was above that,” said McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt. “The place was just nuts, I couldn’t even hear myself call out singles. I’m just so proud of our guys, our student section and our community to come out and support these boys.”
Monona Grove held the lead for most of the game due to strong play inside the paint. The Silver Eagles scored 26 field goals with MG senior Cole Inda leading the charge with 22 points on 10 field goals.
A 3-pointer from McFarland senior Kyle Kussow gave the Spartans a lead they would not relinquish with 7:48 left in the game. Leading the charge from 3-point territory was McFarland junior Andrew Kelley. Kelley, a 34% shooter from 3, made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points.
“Before the game, I made sure I got a lot of rest, got a good practice in, got some shots up and I just executed on the court,” said Kelley. “It was a good team effort, my teammates gave me the ball in spots where I could knock them down.”
Kelley, along with McFarland senior Deven Kulp, took advantage of the soft spots in the Monona Grove zone and scored on open looks.
“In pregame, we talked about getting a great shot versus a good shot, and tonight we got some great shots because of our ball movement within the zone,” said Meinholdt. “Our ball movement was good, we were able to penetrate gaps that allowed us to get kickouts for open 3’s and we had guys step up and drill open threes.”
Kulp scored 18 points and made five 3’s as the packed McFarland gym erupted after each Spartan make during the comeback.
“It was feeling great, we had a great crowd at home and we’re just ready to keep going,” said Kulp.
“In McFarland, it's always a great atmosphere,” Kelley added. “Knowing that all of these fans that are here, they’re here to support us and feeding off that is just something that we’re used to and something that we can do every single time.”
The Spartans had two other players reach double figures. Senior Dadon Gillen scored 12 points and Kussow, who made three 3’s, scored 11 points. Senior Aidan Chislom recorded six points and junior Kaden Meinholdt added three points.
Monona Grove junior Lucca Svaldi reached double figures with 16 points and junior Emmett Toijala reached double figures with 10 points scored. Senior Max Weise (7), sophomore AJ Nelson (7), junior Isaiah Erb (6) and senior Eddie Rivera (4) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove finishes the year with a record of 17-9. Eddie Rivera, Max Weise, Johnny Bittner, Josh Kirore, Brady Voss and Cole Inda are the seniors who will graduate from the team.
McFarland (23-3) advances to face Stoughton (19-7) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Portage High School in the WIAA Sectional Semifinal.