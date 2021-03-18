Nina Crull had 11 kills and Maddy Fortune put up 35 assists for McFarland’s volleyball team in a 25-5, 25-5, 25-10 win over visiting Clinton in a Rock Valley North match on Tuesday, March 16.

Avery Pennekamp added 10 kills and six digs for the Spartans (5-0). Gwen Crull added nine kills and two blocks. Fortune served five aces. Hannah Rounds added two blocks and Alyssa Davis matched Pennekamp with six digs.

