Ava Dean scores career-high 24 points in a McFarland girls basketball playoff win over Stoughton By Calahan Steed Feb 25, 2023 Stoughton, the seventh-seed, gave the two-seeded McFarland girls basketball team all it could handle in the second half of its regional semifinal game on Friday, Feb. 24. The Vikings nearly erased a 16-point halftime deficit, but the Spartans hung on for a 71-66 win at McFarland High School. McFarland (23-2 overall) was led by junior Ava Dean, who scored a career-high 24 points. Dean led the Spartans with three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the second half. Junior Teagan Mallegni added 16 points, scoring 11 points in the second half. Senior Adrienne Kirch recorded nine points, while junior Elise Freeman scored seven points. Junior Hailey Testolin made two 3-pointers to score six points, while junior Brynn Kirch added five points. Freshman Hannah Kirch (3) and senior Serenity Smith (1) also contributed for the Spartans. McFarland advances to the regional championship to face Reedsburg (20-5) on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at McFarland High School.