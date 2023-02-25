Stoughton, the seventh-seed, gave the two-seeded McFarland girls basketball team all it could handle in the second half of its regional semifinal game on Friday, Feb. 24.

McFarland girls basketball clinches the Rock Valley Conference title with a win over East Troy

The Vikings nearly erased a 16-point halftime deficit, but the Spartans hung on for a 71-66 win at McFarland High School.

McFarland girls basketball takes lead in conference race after win against Edgerton
Ava Dean scores career-high 23 points; McFarland girls basketball dominates Clinton
McFarland cross country: Hannah Kirch 59th in girls race; boys take eighth as a team in Division 2
Plans approved for new boardwalk, kayak launch at McFarland’s Lewis Park

Tags