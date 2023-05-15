hot Bailee Judd hits homer, Brynne Bieri strikes out 14 in a McFarland softball win over Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Behind a four-RBI day from senior Bailee Judd, the McFarland softball team rolled to an 11-4 victory over Stoughton on Monday, May 15 at Waubesa Intermediate School. Ella Wepking hits two home runs; Brynne Bieri records 15 strikeouts in a McFarland softball win over Whitewater Buy Now Senior Bailee Judd smacks a three-run homer in a McFarland 11-4 win over Stoughton on Monday, May 15. Calahan Steed Judd hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, scoring seniors Brooke Punzel and Brynne Bieri. In the first, Judd drove in sophomore Riley Bercier on a Stoughton error. McFarland softball ready to rely on veteran leadership for upcoming season Buy Now Senior Brooke Punzel takes a swing at a pitch in a McFarland 11-4 win over Stoughton on Monday, May 15. Calahan Steed McFarland baseball: Jack Schraml homers against Dodgeville; Spartans split triangularJunior Ellie Richardson, Bieri and sophomore Avery Feek each drove in a run in the win. In the circle, Bieri threw a complete game with 14 strikeouts, earning the win. Buy Now Senior Brynne Bieri winds up for a pitch in an 11-4 win over Stoughton on Monday, May 15. Calahan Steed Buy Now Sophomore Riley Bercier sprints around third base to score a run. Calahan Steed McFarland (14-9 overall) will face the winner of Big Foot/Delavan-Darien on Tuesday, May 23 in the WIAA Regional Semifinal. Buy Now Sophomore Avery Feek sprints to third base in a McFarland win over Stoughton. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland track and field sets three new conference records as boys and girls both take first at RVC championships Dadon Gillen drives in four, McFarland baseball gets eighth-straight conference win with a victory against Edgerton In McFarland, first Pride Festival planned for June 25 McFarland boys golf fourth at Prairie Woods Brooke Punzel records two RBIs, Brynne Bieri strikes out 15 in a McFarland softball win against Clinton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!