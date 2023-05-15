Behind a four-RBI day from senior Bailee Judd, the McFarland softball team rolled to an 11-4 victory over Stoughton on Monday, May 15 at Waubesa Intermediate School.

Ella Wepking hits two home runs; Brynne Bieri records 15 strikeouts in a McFarland softball win over Whitewater
Bailee Judd
Buy Now

Senior Bailee Judd smacks a three-run homer in a McFarland 11-4 win over Stoughton on Monday, May 15. 

Judd hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, scoring seniors Brooke Punzel and Brynne Bieri. In the first, Judd drove in sophomore Riley Bercier on a Stoughton error.

McFarland softball ready to rely on veteran leadership for upcoming season
Brooke Punzel
Buy Now

Senior Brooke Punzel takes a swing at a pitch in a McFarland 11-4 win over Stoughton on Monday, May 15. 
McFarland baseball: Jack Schraml homers against Dodgeville; Spartans split triangular
Brynne Bieri
Buy Now

Senior Brynne Bieri winds up for a pitch in an 11-4 win over Stoughton on Monday, May 15. 
Riley Bercier
Buy Now

Sophomore Riley Bercier sprints around third base to score a run. 
Avery Feek
Buy Now

Sophomore Avery Feek sprints to third base in a McFarland win over Stoughton. 

Tags