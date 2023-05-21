McFarland shortstop Jack Schraml tags out Drew Peterson, who was caught in a pickle between second and third base when another Jefferson runner took off for second, to end the fourth inning of a Rock Valley baseball game at Fischer Field in Jefferson on Tuesday, May 16.
Tenth-ranked Jefferson, which had a seven-game win streak snapped, drops to 17-5 overall and 14-3 in conference play and is tied with McFarland (16-6, 14-3) for second place. Turner (17-1 in conference) won the league title outright for the fourth consecutive season.
McFarland used a walk and a pair of singles to load the bases in the first inning versus Jefferson starter Drew Peterson. Kyle Kussow's 4-6-3 double play then scored the game's first run.
Reliever Mason Roe, who pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, earned the decision for the Spartans.
Jefferson 14, McFarland 11
The Spartans scored more runs than any previous opponent had on the Eagles, who field a deep and talented pitching staff.
The bad news for McFarland is Jefferson produced its second-most runs of the season, barreling the ball up and down the lineup to help offset six errors.
Central Michigan recruit Tyler Butina finished a single shy of the cycle and Jefferson outlasted McFarland 14-11 in Rock Valley baseball at Fischer Field on Tuesday, May 16.
The Spartans struck first with a three-run frame in the first, capitalizing on a pair of errors and a hit batsmen while also tallying a pair of base knocks.
With two outs in the Jefferson first, Aidan Kammer walked and Tyler Fredrick was hit by a pitch. After a double steal put a pair of runners in scoring position, Peterson lined a two-run single into center.
The Eagles did more two-out damage in the second as Andrew Altermatt and Butina each lined run-scoring doubles to left. Altermatt’s knock scored two runs and Butina’s pushed the lead to 5-3. The Eagles never trailed from there.
In the third, Butina greeted McFarland reliever Mason Roe by launching a no-out 3-0 pitch over the 355-foot marker in right-center for a solo blast.
McFarland stayed within striking distance in the fifth as Dadon Gillen tripled down the line in right to score a run. Gillen scored when a fly ball to center off the bat of Kyle Kussow was dropped.
Jefferson added to its lead with a five-run rally in the fifth inning, stringing together five hits. Payton Heard singled and Altermatt walked to put two men aboard for Butina, who tripled to right for his third hit. Kammer followed with a run-scoring single. After Fredrick walked, Peterson’s line-shot triple to left scored two runs, pushing the lead to 14-5.
Reliever Brady Vogel gave up a single to Kussow before getting Adam Stephany to fly out to end the threat.
A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out for the Spartans in the seventh. Vogel walked Jack Schraml to score a run before Butina entered and surrendered a bases-clearing double to Braylan Roder, which got McFarland within 14-10. The Spartans’ one-out rally continued when Gillen reached on a dropped third strike and Kussow followed with an RBI single.
With men on second and third, Butina fanned Stephany swinging before issuing a five-pitch walk to Nick Cappozzo, who represented the tying run. Butina punched out Aiden Chandre on five pitches to make it final.