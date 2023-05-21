Braylan Roder's walk-off double in the ninth inning sent McFarland past visiting Jefferson 4-3 in Rock Valley baseball on Thursday.

Jack Schraml led off the Spartans' ninth with an infield single. Roder, who had three hits, hit an 0-1 pitch from Tyler Butina to right field, scoring Schraml from first base.

McFarland shortstop Jack Schraml tags out Drew Peterson, who was caught in a pickle between second and third base when another Jefferson runner took off for second, to end the fourth inning of a Rock Valley baseball game at Fischer Field in Jefferson on Tuesday, May 16.
