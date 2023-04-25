Senior Brynne Bieri pitched a no-hitter in a McFarland softball 12-0 win over Edgerton at Racetrack Park on Tuesday, April 25.

Bieri pitched five innings, recording eight strikeouts and issuing two walks in the win. At the plate, Bieri hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning to score sophomore Riley Bercier.

