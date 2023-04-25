hot Brynne Bieri pitches no-hitter in a McFarland softball win over Edgerton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Brynne Bieri pitched a no-hitter in a McFarland softball 12-0 win over Edgerton at Racetrack Park on Tuesday, April 25. Ella Wepking homers in McFarland softball loss to BrodheadBieri pitched five innings, recording eight strikeouts and issuing two walks in the win. At the plate, Bieri hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning to score sophomore Riley Bercier. Brynne Bieri pitches a no-hitter and hits two home runs, Maddy Fortune hits a home run as McFarland softball advances with win over Big FootBercier hit a two-run double in the third to score junior Ella Richardson and junior Brooklyn Robbins. Senior Bailee Judd, sophomore Avery Feek and senior Ella Wepking all added two hits and an RBI. Brynne Bieri and Bailee Judd each hit home runs in a McFarland softball win over East TroyMcFarland (8-7 overall, 6-6 conference) moves into fourth place in the Rock Valley Conference standings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Chasing Sunsets: a McFarland photographer captures the village in a golden light McFarland girls soccer and Monona Grove girls soccer fight to a 2-2 draw Dylan Schaefer pitches complete game as McFarland baseball gets past Big Foot Rachel Kuehl wins four events, McFarland track and field wins 19 events at McFarland Tri Adam Stephany hits walk-off single to give McFarland baseball the win over Evansville Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!