Seven McFarland student athletes sign their letters of intent to play college sports on Wednesday, Feb. 1. 

Group photo

Seven students from McFarland High School signed their letter of intent to play sports in college on Wednesday, Feb. 1. From left to right: Dadon Gillen, Keats Dyslin, Cooper Kennedy, Kyle Kussow, Paul Morris, Brynne Bieri and Rowan Wagner. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the signing table in the McFarland High School student learning center was packed with seven student-athletes from McFarland, who were signing their letters of intent to play college sports.

Paul Morris
McFarland senior linebacker Paul Morris, front right, poses with the McFarland football staff after signing his letter of intent to play at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. 
Paul Morris, a linebacker on the football team, signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Morris was named as the “Defensive Player of the Year” by the Rock Valley Conference and was an honorable mention on the All-State team this past season.

Kyle Kussow
McFarland senior linebacker Kyle Kussow, front right, poses with the McFarland football coaching staff after signing his letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. 
Cooper Kennedy
McFarland senior quarterback Cooper Kennedy, front right, poses with the McFarland coaching staff after signing his letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. 
Dadon Gillen
McFarland senior defensive back Dadon Gillen, front right, poses with the football staff after signing his letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. 
Keats Dyslin
McFarland senior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin, front middle, hugs the McFarland coaching staff after signing his letter of intent to play college football at Minnesota State University, Mankato. 
Brynne Bieri
McFarland senior pitcher Brynne Bieri, middle, signs her letter of intent with the McFarland softball coaches to play college softball at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. 
Rowan Wagner
McFarland senior defender Rowan Wagner, middle, signs his letter of intent to play at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. 
