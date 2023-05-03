Junior Courtney Davis scored a hat trick in a McFarland 6-0 win over Whitewater on Monday, May 1 at McFarland High School.

Davis scored one goal unassisted and was assisted by junior Ava Dean and Lucia Matenear on the other two goals.

