Junior Courtney Davis scored a hat trick in a McFarland 6-0 win over Whitewater on Monday, May 1 at McFarland High School.

Davis scored one goal unassisted and was assisted by junior Ava Dean and Lucia Matenear on the other two goals.

Davis also assisted junior Elise Freeman for two goals. Junior Stella Blau also scored for the Spartans.

McFarland is 6-4 overall and is 5-0 in the Rock Valley Conference.