After the Spartans took home the conference title, the Rock Valley Conference coaches recognized the efforts of the McFarland boys basketball team, naming its entire starting lineup to the all-conference team.

Dadon Gillen
Senior Dadon Gillen flies through the air for a putback score against Big Foot. Gillen was chosen as the "Co-Player of the Year" by the Rock Valley Conference. 

However, the coaches were split on which Spartan deserved the conference “Player of the Year” award.

Aidan Chislom
Senior Aidan Chislom fights through contact to put up a shot against Monona Grove. Chislom was chosen as the "Co-Player of the Year" by the Rock Valley Conference. 
Deven Kulp
Senior Deven Kulp attempts a 3-pointer against Jefferson. Kulp was chosen to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team. 
Kyle Kussow
Senior Kyle Kussow attempts a 3-pointer against Monona Grove on Saturday, March 4. Kussow, along with four other Spartans, were chosen to the Rock Valley All-Conference Team. Kussow was named as an honorable mention. 
Andrew Kelley
Junior Andrew Kelley goes up for a shot against Jefferson. Kelley was an honorable mention on the all-conference. 
