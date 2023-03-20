Senior Kyle Kussow attempts a 3-pointer against Monona Grove on Saturday, March 4. Kussow, along with four other Spartans, were chosen to the Rock Valley All-Conference Team. Kussow was named as an honorable mention.
After the Spartans took home the conference title, the Rock Valley Conference coaches recognized the efforts of the McFarland boys basketball team, naming its entire starting lineup to the all-conference team.
However, the coaches were split on which Spartan deserved the conference “Player of the Year” award.
To come to an agreement, McFarland seniors Aidan Chislom and Dadon Gillen were chosen as “Co-Players of the Year” by the conference.
“In my 17 years, I’ve never had a player of the year, let alone two guys receiving the co-player award,” said McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt. “It was good recognition for two guys on our team that did a lot of good things for our team this year.”
Gillen, who was a first team selection as a junior, was second in the conference by averaging 17.7 points per game, and was third in the conference with 10.5 rebounds per game.
Gillen shot 66% from the field, recorded 32 steals and scored a season-high 30 points against Monona Grove. A three-year varsity player, Gillen finishes his basketball career with 965 points.
Chislom led the team with 297 rebounds, 108 assists and 38 blocks. A second-team all-conference player last season, Chislom scored 725 points in his two years on varsity.
Like last season, senior Deven Kulp was again named to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team. Kulp, who shot 40% for 3-point field goals, averaged 15.8 points per game and scored a season-high 28 points against Whitewater, Jefferson and Oregon. Kulp scored 818 points in his two seasons on varsity.
Senior Kyle Kussow, an honorable mention on the all-conference team last season, was again named to the all-conference team this season. Kussow averaged 8.2 points per game, recorded 85 assists, had 22 steals and scored a season-high 14 points against Oregon. A three-year player on varsity, Kussow scored 388 points in his career.
Junior Andrew Kelley was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team after earning honorable mention honors as a sophomore. Kelley averaged 8.8 points per game, shot 53% from the field and scored a season-high 24 points against Monona Grove in the regional championship.
“For our five guys to receive some sort of all-conference recognition is a pretty neat accomplishment for our team and for those guys as individuals for the time that they’ve put into our program,” said Meinholdt.
“It means a lot, but I owe a lot of it to my assistant coaches Tim King and Pete Williqutte for everything that they do in practice from gameplaning, to film and everything like that and also our players because without them, that award doesn’t happen,” said Meinholdt. “I’m grateful to receive it, and I’m just grateful to have coached this team and have a great coaching staff.”