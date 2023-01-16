Trailing by five at the half against Mount Horeb, the McFarland boys basketball rallied to a 67-65 win at McFarland High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Spartans scored on six of its first seven possessions in the second half to take the lead. McFarland also flourished on defense to start the half, holding Mount Horeb to just one made basket on its first seven possessions to swing the momentum. The Spartans were up 67-62 before Mount Horeb hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to make the final score 67-65.

