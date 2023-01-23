McFarland senior Dadon Gillen scored a career-high 30 points in a McFarland boys basketball non-conference win over Monona Grove on Monday, Jan. 23 at McFarland High School.

Dadon Gillen
Senior Dadon Gillen goes up for a shot against Monona Grove. 
Gillen, who passed his previous career-high of 28, scored 23 points in the first half. Gillen made nine field goals, while making 12-13 free throws.

Aidan Chislom
Senior Aidan Chislom goes up for a layup against Monona Grove. 
Deven Kulp
Senior Deven Kulp goes up for a shot against Monona Grove. 
Andrew Kelley
Junior Andrew Kelley rises for a shot against Monona Grove. 
