Dadon Gillen scores career-high 30 points; McFarland boys basketball wins against Monona Grove By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com Jan 23, 2023

McFarland senior Dadon Gillen scored a career-high 30 points in a McFarland boys basketball non-conference win over Monona Grove on Monday, Jan. 23 at McFarland High School.

Gillen, who passed his previous career-high of 28, scored 23 points in the first half. Gillen made nine field goals, while making 12-13 free throws.

For McFarland, seniors Aidan Chislom (19) and Deven Kulp (12) reached double figures. Senior Kyle Kussow (7) and junior Andrew Kelley (4) also contributed for the Spartans.

For Monona Grove, senior Cole Inda also broke his previous career-high scoring mark with 19 points. Inda's previous career-high was 18 points.

Junior Isaiah Erb (13) and junior Emmett Toijala (12) also reached double figures for the Silver Eagles. Senior Max Weise (7), junior Lucca Svaldi (5) and senior Josh Kirore (2) also contributed for Monona Grove.

The Spartans are 12-2 on the season, while the Silver Eagles are 11-4.