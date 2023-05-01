hot ALL-STAR GAME Dani Lucey and Brynne Bieri chosen to play in senior all-star game by WFSCA By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pair of players from the local area have been chosen to the 2023 Wisconsin Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game. McFarland softball scores late run to get past Monona Grove softballMcFarland senior Brynne Bieri and Monona Grove Dani Lucey have been chosen to the all-star game. Lucey was chosen to the Division 1 Red Team, while Bieri was selected to the Division 2/3 Red Team. Danielle Lucey commits to UW-Madison softballLucey, a UW-Madison recruit, was a second team all-conference player last season in the Badger-East. Bieri, a UW-La Crosse recruit, was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second team. 0:22+8 Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sportsThe practice and banquet for the all-star game will take place on Monday, June 12, while the game will be played on Tuesday, June 13 at the Woodside Sports Complex in the Wisconsin Dells. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland student cites racist covenant in proposed renaming of Elvehjem Primary School Dylan Schaefer pitches complete game as McFarland baseball gets past Big Foot McFarland High School presents ‘Clue’ April 21-23, 28-30 McFarland boys golf ties for third at Rock Valley Conference meet in Big Foot Jack Schraml homers, Mason Roe pitches a shutout in a McFarland baseball win over Whitewater Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!