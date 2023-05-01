A pair of players from the local area have been chosen to the 2023 Wisconsin Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

McFarland senior Brynne Bieri and Monona Grove Dani Lucey have been chosen to the all-star game. Lucey was chosen to the Division 1 Red Team, while Bieri was selected to the Division 2/3 Red Team.

