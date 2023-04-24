Schaefer recorded seven strikeouts and allowed two runs on four hits. At the plate, Braylan Roder went three-for-three with an RBI. Roder tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single that scored Jack Schraml in the top of the fifth inning.
In the same inning, Dadon Gillen gave the Spartans the lead with an RBI single to score Cole Willems. Gillen then scored on an RBI single from Kyle Kussow. In the seventh, Willems scored on an error, and Gillen scored off an RBI groundout from Adam Stephany.
McFarland is 6-3 overall and 6-2 in the Rock Valley Conference, sitting in third place.
McFarland 4, Evansville 3
Adam Stephany proved to be the difference maker in a McFarland baseball 4-3 win over Evansville on Tuesday at the McFarland Baseball Facilities.
The first baseman went three-for-four with two RBIs, but his RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning which scored Dadon Gillen gave the Spartans the walk-off win.
Evansville held a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the first before Stephany scored Dylan Schaefer on an RBI single. In the bottom of the second, Jack Schraml hit an RBI double to score Aiden Chandre. Gillen then hit a solo homer in the third to tie the game at 3-3.
Both teams were held scoreless until Stephany’s walk-off single in the seventh. Schaefer earned the win by getting two outs in the seventh. Mason Roe pitched 6 ⅓ innings with six strikeouts.