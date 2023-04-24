Dylan Schaefer pitched a complete game in a McFarland baseball 5-2 win over Big Foot on Monday, April 24 at Big Foot High School.

Schaefer recorded seven strikeouts and allowed two runs on four hits. At the plate, Braylan Roder went three-for-three with an RBI. Roder tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single that scored Jack Schraml in the top of the fifth inning.

