Elise Freeman scores game-winning penalty kick against Sugar River for a McFarland girls soccer win By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com May 21, 2023

In a gridlocked matchup between two state-ranked teams, the McFarland girls soccer team needed someone to step up against Sugar River on Thursday, May 18.

Elise Freeman answered the call.

The junior converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to break a 0-0 tie, giving McFarland a 1-0 win over Sugar River, the 10th ranked team in Division 3, at Belleville High School.

The Spartans are eighth in the Division 3 rankings with a record of 9-5-2.