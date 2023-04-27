Senior Ella Wepking hit a pair of home runs in a McFarland softball 6-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 27 at Waubesa Intermediate School.

Wepking drove in three RBIs in the win, scoring sophomore Avery Feek on a bunt in the top of the second inning and hitting solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

