Senior Ella Wepking hit a pair of home runs in a McFarland softball 6-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 27 at Waubesa Intermediate School.

Wepking drove in three RBIs in the win, scoring sophomore Avery Feek on a bunt in the top of the second inning and hitting solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Sophomore Riley Bercier and senior Brooke Punzel scored runs on Whitewater errors, while senior Bailee Judd scored senior Brynne Bieri on an RBI single.

In the circle, Bieri pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts. Bieri held Whitewater to just three hits and issued no walks.

McFarland is 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the Rock Valley Conference.