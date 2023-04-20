hot Ella Wepking homers in McFarland softball loss to Brodhead By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The undefeated Brodhead Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the first inning in a 6-1 win over the McFarland softball team on Thursday, April 20 at Waubesa Intermediate School. McFarland girls soccer and Monona Grove girls soccer fight to a 2-2 draw Buy Now Senior Ella Wepking sprints to first base on a ground ball in a 6-1 loss to Brodhead on Thursday, April 20. Wepking hit a solo home run in the loss. Calahan Steed In the first, McKenna Young scored Ava Risum on an RBI single, while Taetum Hoesly then hit a two-run double to score Young and Sophia Leitzen. Alexis Kammerer scored Hoesly on a bunt. Brynne Bieri records four RBIs in McFarland softball shutout win against East TroyIn the fifth, Young hit a lead-off home run, while Jerrica Schwartz drove in Kyla Miller. That was plenty of run support for Risum, who pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. Dane County leaders discuss climate change with McFarland studentsFor McFarland, senior Ella Wepking hit a solo home run in the seventh. Senior Brynne Bieri pitched a complete game, recording nine strikeouts. Buy Now Sophomore Avery Feek throws out a runner on a ground ball in a 6-1 McFarland loss to Brodhead. Calahan Steed Bailee Judd hits a three-run homer in a McFarland softball win over ClintonMcFarland is 5-6 overall and 3-6 in the Rock Valley Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Chasing Sunsets: a McFarland photographer captures the village in a golden light McFarland track and field wins 16 events in McFarland Tri McFarland boys golf 18th at the Monona Grove Invite Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl set new school records; McFarland boys track and field second, girls fifth at Spartan Invite McFarland softball powers past Sauk Prairie; loses tight one to Turner Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!