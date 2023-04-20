The undefeated Brodhead Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the first inning in a 6-1 win over the McFarland softball team on Thursday, April 20 at Waubesa Intermediate School.

Ella Wepking
Senior Ella Wepking sprints to first base on a ground ball in a 6-1 loss to Brodhead on Thursday, April 20. Wepking hit a solo home run in the loss. 

In the first, McKenna Young scored Ava Risum on an RBI single, while Taetum Hoesly then hit a two-run double to score Young and Sophia Leitzen. Alexis Kammerer scored Hoesly on a bunt.

Avery Feek
Sophomore Avery Feek throws out a runner on a ground ball in a 6-1 McFarland loss to Brodhead. 
