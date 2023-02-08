hot Four Spartans reach double figures as McFarland boys basketball gets past Oregon in high-scoring affair By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 8, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Deven Kulp tied a season-high mark with 28 points, pushing the McFarland boys basketball team to a 90-82 win over Oregon in a non-conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at McFarland High School. Deven Kulp scores 28 points; McFarland boys basketball rolls past JeffersonKulp shot 75% from the field, made 10 free throws, grabbed three rebounds and recorded three assists in the win.Senior Aidan Chislom recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Chislom also had seven assists, two steals and a block. Aidan Chislom records a double-double; Dadon Gillen scores 24; McFarland boys basketball gets conference win over EdgertonSenior Dadon Gillen scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had four steals and added four assists. Senior Kyle Kussow contributed 14 points and four assists. 0:22+8 Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sportsJunior Kaden Meinholdt had six points on two 3’s and senior Evan Dean recorded two points. McFarland boys swim sets two new pool records, winning five events to take first at Badger-West Conference ChampionshipsMcFarland is 16-3 on the season and 12-1 in the Rock Valley Conference, remaining in first place. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sports McFarland boys swim sets two new pool records, winning five events to take first at Badger-West Conference Championships McFarland girls basketball rolls past Evansville McFarland boys basketball defeated by Evansville Teagan Mallegni scores 28; McFarland girls basketball wins against Edgewood Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin