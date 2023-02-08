Senior Deven Kulp tied a season-high mark with 28 points, pushing the McFarland boys basketball team to a 90-82 win over Oregon in a non-conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at McFarland High School.

Kulp shot 75% from the field, made 10 free throws, grabbed three rebounds and recorded three assists in the win.

