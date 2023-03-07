Throughout the season, the McFarland girls basketball team has been one of the best in the state.

Elise Freeman
Buy Now

Junior Elise Freeman goes up for a layup against Union Grove. 
McFarland girls basketball heavy on experience and positive energy to start the season

Winning a conference title, taking down state-ranked opponents, a 16-game winning streak and maintaining a top-10 state ranking, the Spartans left no doubt that they belong in the conversation as one of the best in the state on Saturday, March 4.

McFarland girls basketball clinches the Rock Valley Conference title with a win over East Troy
McFarland girls basketball punches ticket to state with win over Union Grove
Teagan Mallegni reaches 1,000 points scored in a McFarland girls basketball win over Whitewater
Ava Dean scores career-high 24 points in a McFarland girls basketball playoff win over Stoughton
Teagan Mallegni named to Divison 2 all-state, named RVC player of the year and Adrienne Kirch, Ava Dean, Chloe Goecks and Elise Freeman make all conference
McFarland girls basketball takes lead in conference race after win against Edgerton
McFarland girls basketball claims regional championship with win over Reedsburg
McFarland girls basketball hangs on to beat Monona Grove; one win away from state

Tags