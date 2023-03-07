Winning a conference title, taking down state-ranked opponents, a 16-game winning streak and maintaining a top-10 state ranking, the Spartans left no doubt that they belong in the conversation as one of the best in the state on Saturday, March 4.
“It’s kind of unreal that we’re one of four teams in Division 2 that are still practicing this week,” said junior Ava Dean. “I’m grateful that we have another week with our team.”
“It doesn’t even feel real, it’s just so lucky to be around this team and all of my teammates are so great,” added junior Hailey Testolin.
Now the Spartans (26-2) enter the tournament in unfamiliar territory.
They’re underdogs.
McFarland was picked as the number three seed and will face Notre Dame (27-1) in the state semifinal at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The winner of that game will advance to the state championship on Saturday, March 11 and face the winner of Pewaukee and Lakeland.
The Division 2 state bracket is littered with talent as Pewaukee (27-1) and Notre Dame look to advance and have a potential rematch of the 2022 Division 2 State Championship. Lakeland (22-6) went undefeated in the Greater Northern Conference and got past Menominee to advance to state.
The Spartans will face a Notre Dame team that has won 27 games in a row after dropping its season opener against Pewaukee. The Tritons, the number one team in Division 2, have won back-to-back Division 2 titles and have cruised through the playoffs, winning every game by 30 or more points.
“They’re a very solid team, it’s a team that doesn’t seem to make a lot of mistakes, they’re fundamentally sound and they have a lot of people that can contribute,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni. “It should be a fun game. It's nice to play these teams that we haven’t seen before. We’re telling the girls to block out the noise because we’re getting a lot of naysayers, but that’s what they said about Union Grove too.”
The Tritons are led by junior Grace Grzesk. Grzesk, a Wisconsin commit, averages 17.9 points per game. Another division 1 recruit for the Tritons is junior guard Trista Fayta, an Illinois State commit. Fayta averages 17.1 points and seven assists per game.
Notre Dame also features sophomore collegiate prospect Peyton Musial, who averages 11.8 points per game, and senior Hope Barington, who averages 10.8 points per game and is committed to UW-Oshkosh.
Notre Dame features a crew of dominant scorers, but don’t sleep on the McFarland lineup. The Spartans are led by junior Teagan Mallegni, who is averaging a double-double with 24.5 points and 12 rebounds per game this season. Mallegni, who has over 20 division 1 offers, also leads the team in assists, steals and blocks.
Also averaging double figures for the Spartans is senior Adrienne Kirch with 11.4 points per game and junior Ava Dean at 10.8 points per game. Dean has reached double figures in each game of the playoffs so far, including a career-best 24 points against Stoughton.
McFarland also features juniors Brynn Kirch, Elise Freeman and Testolin in their rotation. While the juniors may not have the scoring numbers of the Tritons, the trio has shown up in big spots this season, whether it be from a key rebound, a made free throw or an assist.
“We have 12 players that can be on the floor and they can all shoot,” said Mallegni. “We have strong defenders, they can all get up and down the floor well, so when we get people in, it doesn’t change our strategy.”
McFarland also has been battled tested with close games throughout the season. The Spartans defeated Edgerton to take first place in the Rock Valley Conference in front of a packed house at home, held off a Monona Grove rally in the sectional semifinal, overcame foul trouble against Reedsburg in the regional final and went to double-overtime on the road against Sun Prairie West.
“We’ll have a lot of people at the Resch Center and we’ve been used to those types of environments and sold-out gyms,” said Testolin. “We’ve been able to play with them and not rush things as a team and make smart decisions.”
The Spartans have seen that experience pay off in the sectional final. Cruising in the second half, the Broncos put a rally together to cut the lead to single digits. The Spartans never waivered, calmly going on a run of their own to put the game out of reach.
“The fact that we were able in the second half of that Union Grove game to be able to take a second, take a breath and regain our focus is a huge positive for us,” said Mallegni. “We’ve come from every which way this year, we’ve come from behind, we’ve had people come from behind us and have to fight right at the end of the game.”
Tip off for McFarland vs Notre Dame will take place approximately 20 minutes after the Pewaukee/Lakeland semifinal.