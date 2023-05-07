The McFarland boys and girls track and field teams won a combined five events at the Stoughton Invite on Friday, May 5 at Stoughton High School.

Sophomore Isaac Ewing won the 800-meter run in two minutes and 0.60 seconds. The 4x200 relay team finished in first place at 1:31.03.

