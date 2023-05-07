Sophomore Brady Ochalla placed ninth in the high jump at five feet and eight inches. Sophomore Joel Karls took ninth in the pole vault at 10 feet and six inches.
For the girls, sophomore Julia Ackley won the pole vault with a mark of 10 feet and six inches, clearing second place by a foot. Freshman Alexis Charbonneau took second in the 1600 meter at 5:34.16.
Freshman Kayla Landerud scored third in the shot put at 32 feet and nine inches. Sophomore Rachel Kuehl ran third in the 100-meter dash finals at 12.91 seconds. Kuehl took third in the triple jump at 33 feet and nine inches, while freshman Winter Vadnais (30’ 4.5”) scored eighth.
Ackley took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.77 seconds. Ackley ran sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.93 seconds, while senior Lola Barelmann (53.37) took ninth.
The 4x400 relay team ran fourth at 4:24.01 and the 4x800 relay team finished fifth at 10:41.76. Senior Emily Schoeller threw fifth in the discus throw at 96 feet and one inch, while freshman Lydia Mikelbank (86’ 4.5”) placed 10th.
Senior Maggie Paulios ran sixth in the 800 meter at 2:34.58. Senior Maya Thompson took 10th in the 3200 meter at 13:32.81.
Edgerton Tri
The McFarland boys and girls track and field teams swept the Edgerton Tri on Tuesday, May 2 at Edgerton High School.
The girls team earned 67 points and the boys scored 77 points.
For the boys, senior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre won the 100-meter dash in 11.6 seconds. Sophomore Isaac Ewing (4:45.2) and junior Brock Spiegel (4:50.3) ran 1-2 in the 1600 meter.
Sophomore Spencer Alf (10:00.0) defeated William Gallagher of Evansville (11:53.1) in the 3200 meter. Senior Travis Zadra (44.7) won the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x100 relay team of Dyer-Ysaguirre, senior Paul Morris, junior Andrew Kelley and junior Remington Burns finished first (44.9) against Edgerton. The 4x200 relay team of Kelley, Zadra, Morris and junior Dane Lundy took first over Evansville at 1:38.0.
The 4x400 relay team of Ewing, sophomore Brady Ochalla, senior Nathan Kuehl and junior Westin Fisher defeated Evansville at 3:43.2. Junior Aaron Thompson won the shot put at 42 feet and four inches.
Junior AJ Vinmans won the discus throw at 127 feet and nine inches, while Thompson (117’ 2”) threw third. Ochalla tied for first in the high jump at five feet and six inches.
Sophomore Joel Karls won the pole vault at 10 feet and six inches. Sophomore Ethan Bierman won the triple jump unopposed at 29 feet and nine inches.
Sophomore Hunter Braun (19.2) placed second in the 110-meter hurdles. Junior Leo Freedman (2:29.2) ran third in the 800 meter. Burns took third in the long jump at 17 feet and 2.5 inches.
For the girls, sophomore Rachel Kuehl won the triple jump in 32 feet and 5.5 inches. Kuehl finished first in the 200 meter at 27.4 seconds.
Freshman Winter Vadnais took first in the long jump at 13 feet and 2.75 inches, while junior Kinzie Bockenhauer (11’ 6.75”) took third. Bockenhauer also placed third in the 100 meters at 14.2 seconds.
Sophomore Julia Ackley won the pole vault at nine feet, while sophomore Carly Goodlund tied for second at seven feet and six inches. Freshman Anna Maudlin took first in the high jump at four feet and eight inches, while freshman Neela Deckard (3’ 10”) tied for third.
The 4x400 relay team of Maudlin, freshman Alexis Charbonneau, senior Sofia Alf and freshman Bailey Wagner took first at 4:38.0 against Evansville. The 4x200 relay team of Goodlund, freshman Lily Spanos, junior Nikole Bolha and junior Katelyn Thompson ran unopposed at 2:12.1.
The 4x100 relay team of freshman Kayla Landerud, Vadnais, Kuehl and freshman Mhairi O’Neill defeated Edgerton at 55.7 seconds. Charbonneau won the 1600 meter at 5:40.6 and Wagner (6:04.5) took third.
Landerud (96’ 0”) threw second in the discus event. In the shot put, Landerud (32’ 4”) and senior Emily Schoeller (28’ 7”) took second and third. Freshman Maizy Barelmann took third in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.7 seconds.