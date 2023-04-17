Sophomores Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl continued their strong McFarland track and field seasons by setting new school records on Friday, April 14 at the Spartan Invite held at McFarland High School.

Ackley won the pole vault and set a new school record with a mark of 10 feet and nine inches.

