Sophomores Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl continued their strong McFarland track and field seasons by setting new school records on Friday, April 14 at the Spartan Invite held at McFarland High School.
Ackley won the pole vault and set a new school record with a mark of 10 feet and nine inches.
Kuehl set a new program record with a mark of 17 feet and seven inches in the long jump, finishing second to Emerson Myers of Madison Memorial. Kuehl also won the 100-meter dash in 13.17 seconds and placed third in the high jump at five feet.
Freshman Alexis Charbonneau finished second in the 800 meter at two minutes and 33.30 seconds, while freshman Bailey Wagner (2:38.07) placed seventh. Ackley (17.43) placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.
The 4x800 relay team took fourth at 11:13.72. Freshman Anna Maudlin scored sixth in the high jump at four feet and six inches. Senior Emily Schoeller threw seventh in the discus throw at 90 feet and seven inches.
Freshman Kayla Landerud scored seventh in the shot put at 30 feet and six inches. Senior Lola Barelmann (56.13) placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Junior Aaron Thompson scored second in the discus throw at 119 feet and five inches, while junior AJ Vinmans (114’ 4”) and sophomore Brevid Roth (105’ 6”) placed fifth and ninth. In the shot put, Roth (39’ 1”) and Thompson (36’ 5.5”) scored in seventh and 10th place.
In the high jump, sophomore Brady Ochalla scored third at five feet and 10 inches, while senior Tradyn Randolph (5’ 2”) placed ninth. Randolph also placed seventh in the long jump at 18 feet and 10.5 inches.