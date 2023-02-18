McFarland trophy presentation
The McFarland boys swim team finished first runner up at the Division 2 WIAA State Swim Championships on Friday, Feb. 17. The Spartans won three events, including the 400-yard freestyle in the last race, to finished second as a team. 

The McFarland boys swim team saved its best for last.

Shane TeBeest
Sophomore Shane TeBeest finished second in the 100-yard butterfly at 50.91 seconds on Friday, Feb. 17. 

Trailing Shorewood for second place entering the final event in the Division 2 2023 WIAA State Swim Championships, the Spartans’ 400-yard freestyle relay team blew past its seeded time of 3:20.20 to win the event in three minutes and 9.89 seconds.

400-yard medley stand
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lyon Hall, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, Shane TeBeest and Luke Morrison pose on the medal stand after taking first place at the State Championships. 
Luke Morrison
Junior Luke Morrison swims the backstroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley on Friday, Feb. 17. Morrison finished in sixth place. 
Preston Nygaard
Preston Nygaard swims the 200-yard individual medley. 
Gavinn Vega
Junior Gavinn Vega swims the 200-yard freestyle at state. 
Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz
Senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz swims the 100-yard freestyle. 
Lyon Hall
McFarland junior Lyon Hall stands tall on the medal stand after taking first place in the 100-yard backstroke. 
Nicholas Furst
Freshman Nicholas Furst swims the 100-yard backstroke on Friday, Feb. 18. 
Spencer Phillips
Junior Spencer Phillips swims the 500-yard freestyle. 
