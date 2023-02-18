The McFarland boys swim team finished first runner up at the Division 2 WIAA State Swim Championships on Friday, Feb. 17. The Spartans won three events, including the 400-yard freestyle in the last race, to finished second as a team.
The McFarland boys swim team saved its best for last.
Trailing Shorewood for second place entering the final event in the Division 2 2023 WIAA State Swim Championships, the Spartans’ 400-yard freestyle relay team blew past its seeded time of 3:20.20 to win the event in three minutes and 9.89 seconds.
With the first-place victory, the Spartans vaulted past Shorewood to claim the first runner-up trophy by 1.5 points on Friday, Feb. 17 at Waukesha South High School. Rhinelander won the Division 2 Championship.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, sophomore Shane TeBeest, junior Luke Morrison and junior Lyon Hall outpaced Shorewood’s second place time of 3:10.62.
“I’m glad I finished my senior year with these people,” said Zabawa-Lodholz. “They mean everything to me. This is the first time we’ve been runner up in 10 years and I’m proud of this team.”
“On Sunday, when I scored out the meet, I knew it was going to be close,” said McFarland head coach Justin Harrington. “We had a tricky sectional, we had some obstacles to overcome, but we understood that this was the big dance.”
The victory in the 400-yard freestyle was the cherry on top for an already successful swim for the Spartans.
The Spartans started off the championship meet with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The relay team of Hall, sophomore Preston Nygaard, TeBeest and Zabawa-Lodholz bested their seeded time of 1:37.89 with a PR of 1:35.99.
Hall also achieved a personal goal by breaking the school record in the 200-yard backstroke, winning the event in 51.19 seconds.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Zabawa-Lodholz (21.38) and TeBeest (21.49) both earned PRs by finishing second and third respectively. TeBeest placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 50.91 to finish with a PR.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Phillips, Morrison, Nygaard and senior Elias Landolt placed seventh at 1:31.31, a drop from their seed time of 1:33.73. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Morrison (1:01.98) took 10th and Nygaard (1:02.25) tied for 12th as both swimmers swam their personal best.