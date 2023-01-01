The McFarland/Monona Grove wrestling co-op took 49th place with 48.5 points at the Lourdes Wrestling Classic at UW-Oshkosh on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.

Sophomore Luke Rux finished in 10th place at 170. Rux won an 18-1 major decision against Quinn Kaminski before losing a 7-4 decision against Caleb Stoll. In the consolation bracket, Rux won a 15-2 major decision against Christopher Estrada, won a 7-4 decision against Bryson Schmid, but lost a 9-5 decision against Devin Judd.

