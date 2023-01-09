The McFarland boys swim team won two events and took second as a team at the 2023 Boys College Events Invitational held at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Lyon Hall won the 200-yard freestyle at one minute and 48.33 seconds, while Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz (2:00.56) took fifth. Shane TeBeest took first place in the 100-yard freestyle at 48.59 seconds, and Elias Landolt (53.38) finished fourth.

