Pommerening scored in the first period off assists from senior defenseman Cole Edwards and senior forward Payton Hauge. Pommerening scored in the second period off an assist from senior forward Caleb DeChambeau.
Pommerening completed the hat trick in the second period with a goal, assisted by Hauge and freshman forward Johnathan Blattner. In the third period, Pommerening scored his fourth goal, assisted by DeChambeau and Hauge.
DeChambeau also scored in the first period, assisted by Pritchard. In net, junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 17 saves for a 94% save rate in the win.
McFarland is 10-11 on the season and 6-5 in the Badger-East, sitting in fourth place.
McFarland 7, Baraboo 0
Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten pitched a shutout in net as the McFarland boys hockey team earned a 7-0 win over Baraboo on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Pierce Park.
Wheaten recorded 18 saves in the win. While the defense did its part, the offense also had no problem scoring.
Freshman forward Addison Pennekamp scored in the first period, assisted by senior forward Paul Morris and junior defenseman Sean Pritchard. Pennekamp then assisted junior forward Mason Pommerening on a goal in the first period. Senior forward Caleb DeChambeau scored in the first period off assists from Pommerening and sophomore forward Ty Paulios.
In the second period, Morris scored unassisted, giving McFarland a 4-0 lead. Freshman forward Johnathan Blattner scored off an assist from senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien.
Pommerening scored off an assist from O’Brien and senior forward Payton Hauge. DeChambeau scored the seventh goal for McFarland, assisted by freshman defenseman Brody Samuel.
Pommerening finished the game with two goals and an assist.