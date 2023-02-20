hot CURLING Matt Hamilton apart of winning curling team at Curling National Championship By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 20, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Team Shuster won the USA Curling National Championship held in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Feb. 11. Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth gearing up for return to the Olympics in curlingThe team, which features McFarland native Matt Hamilton, won its third national championship in an 8-1 win in the championship. McFarland Olympic gold medalist inspires local fan with surprise visitTeam Shuster will now travel to Ottawa, Canada for the World Men’s Curling Championship held at the beginning of April. McFarland dance team performs at Citrus Bowl, continuing strong year Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Curling csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Last event win gives McFarland boys swim First Runner-Up Trophy in Division 2; Spartans win three events Debates, conflicts over McFarland’s DEI initiative go back to 2021 DEI debates continue in McFarland as department heads give input McFarland girls basketball wins 10th straight game with win over Big Foot on senior night Seniors shine in McFarland boys basketball win over Big Foot Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!