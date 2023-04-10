The Spartans are 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Rock Valley Conference.
Edgewood 18, McFarland 3
Edgewood scored five runs in the top of the first inning and added six runs in the seventh to pull away with a 18-3 victory over the McFarland baseball team on Friday, April 7 at the McFarland Baseball Facilities.
Jack Schraml went three-for-three with a run scored. Dadon Gillen hit a double, scored two runs and drove in a run.
McFarland 16, Brodhead 5
Leading 6-5 after the first inning, the McFarland baseball team shut down Brodhead for the rest of the game in a 16-5 win on Thursday, April 6 at Brodhead High School.
Dadon Gillen hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, scoring Jack Schraml and Dylan Schaefer. Gillen torched the Cardinals’ pitching staff, going three-for-three with four RBIs, two walks and four runs scored.
However, Gillen wasn’t the only McFarland batter driving in runs. Six other Spartans mixed throughout the lineup recorded RBIs.
Schraml, Braylan Roder, Adam Stephany, Hayden Harrison and Paxton Nygaard each recorded two RBIs, while Aiden Chandre drove in a run in the win. Chandre went three-for-four with a double and scored three runs.
After giving up five runs in the first, McFarland starting pitcher Mason Roe settled in on the mound. Roe did not allow a hit in the second and third innings, earning the win with three innings pitched and three strikeouts.
Schaefer pitched three innings of relief, allowing just one hit and recording five strikeouts.