Turner got the better of the McFarland baseball team in a 12-2 win on Monday, April 10 at Turner High School.

McFarland baseball looking for breakout seasons from key returning players

Jack Schraml scored both runs for McFarland. Schraml scored on an RBI double from Kyle Kussow in the top of the first inning and stole home in the third.

McFarland softball scores late run to get past Monona Grove softball
Teagan Mallegni commits to Iowa

Tags