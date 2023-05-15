Dadon Gillen drove in a run for McFarland, while Caden Komro, Adam Stephany and Kyle Kussow each scored a run. On the mound, Stephany pitched a complete game, giving up eight runs (seven earned) and recording a punchout.
McFarland 5, Edgerton 3
The Spartans scored all five runs in the first two innings to defeat Edgerton at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit on Thursday, May 11.
Jack Schraml scored on an error in the top of the first inning and then Adam Stephany scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Later in the second, Schraml hit a two-run single to score Caden Boehnen and Aiden Chandre.
Braylan Roder then hit a sacrifice groundout, scoring Will Steinke for the fifth run. On the mound, Nick Cappozzo earned the win, allowing two runs and recording four strikeouts.
In the Rock Valley Conference, McFarland is tied for second with Jefferson with a record of 13-2, trailing Turner for first place by one game.
McFarland 11, Edgerton 1
The McFarland baseball team kept pace with the top of the Rock Valley Conference on Tuesday, May 9, winning its eighth-straight conference game in an 11-1 win over Edgerton at the McFarland Baseball Facilities.
Dadon Gillen led the Spartans with four RBIs, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored. Gillen doubled home Jack Schraml in the bottom of the first inning and hit a triple in the second to score Schraml.
In the third, Gillen recorded an RBI double to score Schraml and then singled home Schraml in the fifth to give McFarland the mercy rule victory.
Schraml, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI, scored four runs, while Gillen and Kyle Kussow crossed the plate twice. Will Steinke and Caden Komro also scored a run. Steinke also recorded an RBI.
Adam Stephany pitched a complete game for McFarland, allowing four hits and recording a strikeout in the win. At the plate, Stephany went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
McFarland 8, Brodhead 2
The McFarland baseball team scored all of its runs in the first two innings in an 8-2 win over Brodhead on Monday, May 8 at the McFarland baseball facilities.
Jack Schraml led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run. Also in the first for McFarland, Dadon Gillen scored on a passed ball and Adam Stephany scored on an RBI single from Nick Cappozzo.
In a five-run second, Aiden Chandre scored on a wild pitch, Gillen hit a two-run single to score Schraml and Will Steinke, Caden Komro scored on another wild pitch and Stephany scored Gillen on an RBI single.
Dylan Schaefer pitched a complete game, recording five strikeouts and allowing two runs.