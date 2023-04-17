Schaefer pitched all five innings, recording seven strikeouts and allowing two walks. At the plate, Schaefer hit a two-run single in the top of the fifth inning, scoring Mason Roe and Adam Stephany. Roe and Stephany both recorded two RBIs as well.
Braylan Roder led the Spartans with three RBIs, going two-for-four with a double. Dadon Gillen also went two-for-four with an RBI. Jack Schraml and Caden Komro both added an RBI as well.
McFarland 7, Clinton 2
Jack Schraml pitched a complete game in a McFarland baseball 7-2 win against Clinton on Tuesday, April 11 at the McFarland Baseball Facilities.
Schraml held the Cougars to just three hits and allowed three walks. At the plate, Schraml went one-for-three with two runs scored.
The Spartans trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring five runs. Dylan Schaefer drove in Mason Roe on an RBI single to tie the game. Braylan Roder then hit a two-run single to score Schaefer and Schraml to give the Spartans a 4-2 lead.
Cole Willems pinch ran for Roder and scored on an RBI double from Dadon Gillen. Gillen then scored on a bunt single from Adam Stephany.
Gillen also drove in Willems on an RBI double in the sixth, and Kyle Kussow scored Gillen in the first on an RBI single.