“We think there is a lot of quality returning, and members of last year's JV team will also add to the team,” said Feldner. “Some of the members of last year's JV team which we think will impact the varsity are Adam Stephany, Aiden Chandre, Caden Komro, Nick Cappozzo, Cole Willens, Grant Arcand and Jack Sabatke. If we can get off to a good start, we can be a very competitive team.”
A player who got off to a great start for the Spartans last season and returns to the lineup is Dadon Gillen. Gillen, a senior, recorded 12 hits and 11 RBIs in the first five games last year.
Gillen finished the year with a batting average of .444 along with 31 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Gillen also recorded 29 singles, hit seven doubles, legged out three triples and hit a home run, earning first team all-conference and all-district.
“Dadon's football and basketball seasons have been special and we are expecting Dadon to have the same type of special year in baseball,” said Feldner. “He is a difference maker in the outfield. He can go and get balls that not many players can do.”
Another player that returns with all-conference recognition is junior Braylan Roder. Roder was named to the second team as a utility player after batting .348 with 15 RBIs and also returns as one of the top pitchers for McFarland.
“He is returning as our top pitcher, but he brings even more than pitching. He will catch many of the innings, and he could also play in the infield or the outfield,” said Feldner. “Braylan was second team All-Conference utility player last year for a reason. Braylan also had a good year at the plate, and we are confident he will be even better this year.”
McFarland also returns Kyle Kussow, Jack Schraml, Mason Roe and Dylan Schaefer to the lineup. Roe and Schaefer pitched last season, while Kussow played third base. Schraml pitched, played shortstop and batted lead-off for McFarland.
“Jack did a really nice job at the top of the order,” said Feldner. “It looks like he will also bring a little more pop with his bat.”