The race for the Rock Valley Conference title is officially over.

Cutting down the nets

The McFarland boys basketball team poses after cutting down the net in celebration of winning the Rock Valley Conference title. 

The McFarland boys basketball team slammed the door shut on their conference foes with a 70-62 win over second-place Beloit Turner on Monday, Feb. 17 to clinch the conference title on the seven-year anniversary of their first conference title.

McFarland girls basketball clinches the Rock Valley Conference title with a win over East Troy
Last event win gives McFarland boys swim First Runner-Up Trophy in Division 2; Spartans win three events
Debates, conflicts over McFarland’s DEI initiative go back to 2021
Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sports
McFarland boys basketball team hits century mark in win against Whitewater

Tags