The race for the Rock Valley Conference title is officially over.
The McFarland boys basketball team slammed the door shut on their conference foes with a 70-62 win over second-place Beloit Turner on Monday, Feb. 17 to clinch the conference title on the seven-year anniversary of their first conference title.
In the second half, the Spartans pulled out to a 15-point lead when junior Kaden Meinholdt made a 3-pointer. Turner cut the lead back to single digits before senior Deven Kulp hit a 3-pointer to push the lead back to double digits.
Senior Dadon Gillen recorded a double-double with 14 points scored and 18 rebounds. Gillen grabbed nine offensive and nine defensive rebounds. Junior Andrew Kelley reached double figures with 13 points, scoring eight points in the second half.
McFarland is 20-3 overall and 16-1 in the Rock Valley Conference. The Spartans earned the one seed in the Division 2 playoffs and will face the winner of Portage/Monroe at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
McFarland 88, Whitewater 40
The McFarland boys basketball had 12 different players score in an 88-40 blowout win over Whitewater on Friday, Feb. 17 at McFarland High School.
Senior Dadon Gillen shot a perfect 7-7 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line to score a game-high 18 points. Senior Kyle Kussow also shot 100% from the field, reaching double figures with 10 points. Junior Kaden Meinholdt also reached double figures with 10 points scored.
Senior Tradyn Randolph scored a season-high nine points, while senior Deven Kulp also scored nine points. Senior Aidan Chislom recorded 11 rebounds and scored eight points. Junior Andrew Kelley had eight points and five assists.
Junior Reese Turner added six points, sophomore Ben Forbes recorded four points, senior Evan Dean scored three points, junior Braylan Roder and senior Camden Ross each contributed two points.
McFarland 63, Jefferson 51
The McFarland boys basketball team got a big boost from Andrew Kelley’s return to the lineup in a 63-51 win over Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Jefferson High School.
Kelley, who had missed the last six games, scored a season-high 14 points in the win. Senior Aidan Chislom also scored 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds on 7-13 shooting. Senior Deven Kulp added 14 points, while senior Dadon Gillen recorded 10 points and collected eight rebounds.
Senior Kyle Kussow scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded three assists. Senior Evan Dean added three points, while junior Braylan Roder contributed two points.