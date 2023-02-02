hot McFarland boys basketball defeated by Evansville By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The race for the title in the Rock Valley Conference just got a little more interesting. McFarland boys basketball thumps Brodhead; Dadon Gillen and Aidan Chislom record double-doubles in the winIn a McFarland boys basketball 63-61 loss to Evansville on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at McFarland High School, the Spartans saw their lead in the title race shrink to one game ahead of Turner. McFarland boys basketball team hits century mark in win against WhitewaterThe Spartans hold the top spot over Turner, while holding a two-game lead over Edgerton and Evansville, who are tied for third in the Rock Valley Conference.Senior Dadon Gillen recorded a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Kyle Kussow added 13 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. Mason Pommerening scores four goals in a McFarland boys hockey victory over StoughtonSenior Deven Kulp (7), junior Kaden Meinholdt (6), senior Aidan Chislom (5), senior Evan Dean (4) and junior Braylan Roder (2) also contributed for the Spartans.McFarland is 14-3 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland boys basketball blows out Edgewood, have won nine straight contests Adrienne Kirch and Brynn Kirch each score 17 points; McFarland girls basketball earns win over Brodhead McFarland boys basketball team puts up 88 points in win against Clinton Herald Ind. Senior News Feb. 2 - Feb. 8 McFarland girls basketball takes lead in conference race after win against Edgerton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin