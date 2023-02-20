The McFarland boys basketball had 12 different players score in an 88-40 blowout win over Whitewater on Friday, Feb. 17 at McFarland High School.

Senior Dadon Gillen shot a perfect 7-7 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line to score a game-high 18 points. Senior Kyle Kussow also shot 100% from the field, reaching double figures with 10 points. Junior Kaden Meinholdt also reached double figures with 10 points scored.

