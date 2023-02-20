Senior Dadon Gillen shot a perfect 7-7 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line to score a game-high 18 points. Senior Kyle Kussow also shot 100% from the field, reaching double figures with 10 points. Junior Kaden Meinholdt also reached double figures with 10 points scored.
Senior Tradyn Randolph scored a season-high nine points, while senior Deven Kulp also scored nine points. Senior Aidan Chislom recorded 11 rebounds and scored eight points. Junior Andrew Kelley had eight points and five assists.
McFarland is 19-3 overall and is 15-1 in the Rock Valley Conference. The Spartans earned the number one seed in the Division 2 Sectional and will face the winner of Portage/Monroe at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
McFarland 63, Jefferson 51
The McFarland boys basketball team got a big boost from Andrew Kelley’s return to the lineup in a 63-51 win over Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Jefferson High School.
Kelley, who had missed the last six games, scored a season-high 14 points in the win. Senior Aidan Chislom also scored 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds on 7-13 shooting. Senior Deven Kulp added 14 points, while senior Dadon Gillen recorded 10 points and collected eight rebounds.
Senior Kyle Kussow scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded three assists. Senior Evan Dean added three points, while junior Braylan Roder contributed two points.