The McFarland boys golf team took 10th at the Stoughton Invitational on Monday, April 10 at the Stoughton Country Club.Alexander Hawkins led the Spartans with a 98. Rowan Lehnherr shot a 102, Tate Eccles carded a 103 and Tyler Thorson finished with a 119. Brody Pagels scored a 131 which was not used in the team tally. McFarland finished with a score of 422. Edgerton won the event with a score of 323.